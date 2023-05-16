ServiceNow Adds Generative AI to the Now Platform

ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, today at its Knowledge 2023 user conference in Las Vegas introduced several generative artificial intelligence capabilities for the Now Platform for workflow automation. The new solutions are ServiceNow Generative AI Controller and Now Assist for Search.

Additionally, ServiceNow and Microsoft also expanded their partnership to connect the Now Platform to Azure OpenAI.

"ServiceNow has been out front on AI for years with one of the most intelligent platforms for workflow automation across the enterprise; augmenting the Now Platform with generative AI capabilities takes speed, efficiency, and great experiences to the next level," said CJ Desai, president and chief operating officer of ServiceNow. "The Now Platform is uniquely positioned to bring generative AI's full potential to customers. By embedding powerful new features and including access to Azure OpenAI, ServiceNow is giving customers a built-in action layer of intelligence."

The ServiceNow Generative AI Controller allows organizations to connect ServiceNow instances to both OpenAI API and Microsoft Azure OpenAI large language models. It includes built-in actions so customers can integrate popular generative AI capabilities, like answering questions, summarizing content, and content generation, into existing ServiceNow experiences, such as Virtual Agent, from a single integration point.

Now Assist for Search provides natural language responses based on the customer's own knowledge base when users pose questions in Portal Search, Next Experience, or Virtual Agent.