Klaviyo Integrates with commercetools
Klaviyo, providers of a marketing automation and customer data platform for B2C businesses, has partnered and built an integration with commercetools.
The integration syncs real-time and historical data from commercetools' Composable Commerce into Klaviyo, providing access to customer, product, and order records.
"More and more businesses are embracing composable commerce as they look for modular approaches that empower them to customize their commerce experiences," said Rich Gardner, senior vice president of global strategic partnerships at Klaviyo, in a statement. "However, building custom integrations requires extensive development resources and time. This integration takes care of that, ensuring that businesses can seamlessly connect and utilize their customer data and see results quickly and easily."
"We're excited about the new partnership with Klaviyo based on our shared value of helping brands deliver outstanding customer experiences through flexible, customizable, and powerful personalization at scale," said Christopher Holley, global director or independent software vendor partnerships at commercetools, in a statement. "Our partnership will further empower brands to execute commerce strategies that drive sustainable long-term growth and maximize the lifetime value of their best customers."
"With Klaviyo and commercetools, we finally have a functioning abandoned cart flow," said Lucy Parker, channel and marketing manager at Cargo Crew, in a statement. "Not only has this helped us increase conversions, it's also helped customers easily reclaim their cart and improved the shopping experience."
