ServiceNow to Acquire G2K
ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, will acquire G2K, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered platform to connect real-time data across storefronts and other physical spaces. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
G2K can help businesses plan inventory based on demand, improve on-site customer experiences, address in-store maintenance or other mechanical issues, and increase employee productivity.
ServiceNow plans to add G2K's smart technology to the Now Platform, enabling businesses to action digital and in-store data with workflows. ServiceNow plans to develop an AI-powered end-to-end workflow solution with G2K's technology for the retail industry, with the flexibility to apply to other industries, like transportation, healthcare, entertainment and manufacturing, in the future.
"ServiceNow is relentlessly focused on co-creating the future of work with our customers," said Karel van der Poel, senior vice president and general manager at ServiceNow, in a statement. "Retail is just the beginning. This acquisition allows ServiceNow to create even greater simplicity and efficiency for our customers' growing needs across any industry, from manufacturing and supply chain to transportation and entertainment."
"Many retailers are turning to a range of AI point solutions to help reshape retail experiences for employees and customers alike, but this results in fractured operations across the enterprise," said Omar El Gohary, chief technology officer and co-founder of G2K, in a statement. "Together, G2K and ServiceNow will realize a connected vision for our customers and help transform the world of work for retail and beyond, and we couldn't be more excited about it."