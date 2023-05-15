ServiceNow to Acquire G2K

ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, will acquire G2K, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered platform to connect real-time data across storefronts and other physical spaces. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

G2K can help businesses plan inventory based on demand, improve on-site customer experiences, address in-store maintenance or other mechanical issues, and increase employee productivity.

ServiceNow plans to add G2K's smart technology to the Now Platform, enabling businesses to action digital and in-store data with workflows. ServiceNow plans to develop an AI-powered end-to-end workflow solution with G2K's technology for the retail industry, with the flexibility to apply to other industries, like transportation, healthcare, entertainment and manufacturing, in the future.