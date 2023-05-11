CallRail Integrates with Microsoft Teams

CallRail, a lead intelligence platform provider, today launched an integration with Microsoft Teams that enables CallRail alerts for incoming calls, texts, or form submissions to appear within the Microsoft Teams workspace. Customizing and filtering notifications ensures high-value and time-sensitive leads get the immediate attention they require.

The new Microsoft Teams integration immediately alerts teams when high-value leads reach out.

Integration features include the following:

Automatic notifications of new calls, texts, or form submissions.

The ability to match to marketing campaigns so they know the source of every lead.

The ability to reply to SMS texts directly within Microsoft Teams.

Delivery of daily or weekly performance summaries so managers and business owners can see trends at-a-glance within Microsoft Teams and identify opportunities for coaching or training.