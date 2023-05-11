CallRail Integrates with Microsoft Teams
CallRail, a lead intelligence platform provider, today launched an integration with Microsoft Teams that enables CallRail alerts for incoming calls, texts, or form submissions to appear within the Microsoft Teams workspace. Customizing and filtering notifications ensures high-value and time-sensitive leads get the immediate attention they require.
The new Microsoft Teams integration immediately alerts teams when high-value leads reach out.
Integration features include the following:
- Automatic notifications of new calls, texts, or form submissions.
- The ability to match to marketing campaigns so they know the source of every lead.
- The ability to reply to SMS texts directly within Microsoft Teams.
- Delivery of daily or weekly performance summaries so managers and business owners can see trends at-a-glance within Microsoft Teams and identify opportunities for coaching or training.
"Businesses have multiple priorities competing for their time and attention. By immediately knowing when a lead contacts their business and how often they miss calls, they're able to expedite lead response for better conversion rates. CallRail's Microsoft Teams integration is the latest addition to our ecosystem that not only helps businesses quickly and effectively communicate with leads but eliminates the need to switch between Microsoft Teams and CallRail to gather relevant information," said Laura Lawrie, principal product manager for integrations at CallRail, in a statement.