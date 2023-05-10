Gong Launches Gong Insights, Powered by Snowflake

Gong, a revenue intelligence provider, today launched Gong Insights, Powered by Snowflake, which autonomously brings insights captured on the Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform to business intelligence (BI) tools.

"Business leaders are under pressure to make the right strategic decisions that will help their companies thrive, especially in this challenging climate. But they often rely on manual data like CRM or field or customer surveys, which are subjective and go stale quickly," said Ryan Longfield, chief revenue officer of Gong, in a statement. "By teaming with Snowflake to bring this rich data and understanding from Gong directly into the broader set of insights, we are making it easier for leaders to improve their [go-to-market] strategy, productivity, and execution, all based on data that's rooted in customer interactions."

Joint customers will be able to set up their Gong Insights instances without code. With Snowflake, data will flow automatically into the existing BI tool, from which teams can create and customize dashboards with pre-built reports from Gong.

"Having access to the right data is critical to ensuring strategic decisions can be made that lead to growth," said Chris Degnan, chief revenue officer of Snowflake, in a statement. "By building on Snowflake, Gong is able to securely and seamlessly integrate its data into the rest of a company's dataset, giving executives a clearer picture of the information they need to run their businesses."

Customers can also access Gong Insights through the following:

CRM Enrich – Automatically captures and pushes select Gong data (activities, calls, emails, and more) directly into Salesforce Data Cloud or HubSpot.

Initiatives Board, the dashboard within the Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform that gives teams visibility into team adoption and how initiatives resonate with their target market and correlate to business impact.>

Sigma Computing, a cloud analytics solution platform, is using Gong Insights, Powered by Snowflake.