SugarCRM Launches Enterprise+
SugarCRM today launched Sugar Enterprise+, a salesforce automation platform for on-premises customers.
The expanded version of Sugar Enterprise lets users tailor the application to meet unique business needs and on-premises deployment. Sugar has brought many of the latest enhancements from its cloud-based Sugar Sell Premier edition to Sugar Enterprise+ on-premises, including guided selling, geo-mapping, mail and calendar integration, automatic data enrichment and news feeds, and more.
Additionally, now included in the base-level Sugar Enterprise and Sugar Enterprise+ solutions are new service capabilities to support the customer journey throughout the full lifecycle, including Sugar's Service Console, a digital workplace with a dashboard specifically designed for customer service representatives.
A new Sugar Enterprise user interface, expanded out-of-the-box reporting and business process automation templates, forecasting enhancements, and Dropbox and Docusign integrations round out the features included in the Enterprise+ version.
"Our new Sugar Enterprise+ offering is infused with enhanced CRM functionality to help businesses increase revenues and win rates, and accelerate deal flow," said Volker Hildebrand, senior vice president of global product marketing at SugarCRM, in a statement. "And with the all-new user interface, customer service features, and reporting enhancements, Sugar Enterprise customers can truly let the platform do the work."