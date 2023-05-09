SugarCRM Launches Enterprise+

SugarCRM today launched Sugar Enterprise+, a salesforce automation platform for on-premises customers.

The expanded version of Sugar Enterprise lets users tailor the application to meet unique business needs and on-premises deployment. Sugar has brought many of the latest enhancements from its cloud-based Sugar Sell Premier edition to Sugar Enterprise+ on-premises, including guided selling, geo-mapping, mail and calendar integration, automatic data enrichment and news feeds, and more.

Additionally, now included in the base-level Sugar Enterprise and Sugar Enterprise+ solutions are new service capabilities to support the customer journey throughout the full lifecycle, including Sugar's Service Console, a digital workplace with a dashboard specifically designed for customer service representatives.

A new Sugar Enterprise user interface, expanded out-of-the-box reporting and business process automation templates, forecasting enhancements, and Dropbox and Docusign integrations round out the features included in the Enterprise+ version.