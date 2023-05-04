Contentful Adds Capabilities to Composable Content Platform

Contentful today launched several product features, capabilities, and integrations to its Contentful Composable Content Platform to help teams connect and collaborate on digital experiences at scale.

The new capabilities include the following:

Pre-built integrations, like the Shopify Connector, the Contentful SAP Commerce Cloud Connector, and the Google Analytics 4 app. Users can also orchestrate workflows across their entire content graphs with internal and third-party systems and data .

Live Preview, which enables enhanced content visualization and optimization, including extended content testing and personalization with Ninetailed integration. Users can take advantage of simplified and more intuitive content modeling, and remove production silos with @mentions and infield comments.

The AI Content Generator, which allows users to generate on-brand content and translate into a wide range of languages.

The Contentful AI Content Model Generator will enable greater speed and agility. Users can trust their infrastructure with a platform that supports 70 billion API calls per month, with thousands of off-the-shelf and custom apps and integrations. Users can also accelerate time-to-market with the new starter templates for websites, blogs and ecommerce.