Integral Ad Science and Lumen Partner

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has partnered with Lumen Research to bring eye-tracking technology and predictive attention models to market.

By combining IAS's technology and actionable data with Lumen's eye-tracking, customers will be able to track which ad impressions have captured attention and are likely to lead to desired business results.

"We know that attention-first advertising drives better results, helps create better ads, and ultimately gives consumers a better experience," said Mike Follett, Lumen's CEO, in a statement.

Eye-tracking will be a key component of IAS's Attention model, which can predict the likelihood an impression will lead to a result based on visibility, situation, and interaction.

Visibility signals, which include metrics like viewability and time-in-view, measure the validity of the impressions being served. Situation signals describe the environment in which impressions are served and include measurement of the number of ads on a page and the percent share of voice (SOV) an ad has on a page. Finally, interaction signals are indicators of consumer activity in the presence of ads, monitoring activity like scrolling, volume, video player play/pause, and eye-tracking.