Integral Ad Science and Lumen Partner
Integral Ad Science (IAS) has partnered with Lumen Research to bring eye-tracking technology and predictive attention models to market.
By combining IAS's technology and actionable data with Lumen's eye-tracking, customers will be able to track which ad impressions have captured attention and are likely to lead to desired business results.
"We know that attention-first advertising drives better results, helps create better ads, and ultimately gives consumers a better experience," said Mike Follett, Lumen's CEO, in a statement.
Eye-tracking will be a key component of IAS's Attention model, which can predict the likelihood an impression will lead to a result based on visibility, situation, and interaction.
Visibility signals, which include metrics like viewability and time-in-view, measure the validity of the impressions being served. Situation signals describe the environment in which impressions are served and include measurement of the number of ads on a page and the percent share of voice (SOV) an ad has on a page. Finally, interaction signals are indicators of consumer activity in the presence of ads, monitoring activity like scrolling, volume, video player play/pause, and eye-tracking.
"With the use of Lumen's proprietary eye-tracking technology and attention tags, IAS will have even greater insight into the interaction Attention signal, helping marketers understand exactly where consumers fixate in the presence of ads," wrote Jeremy Kanterman, vice president of research and insights at IAS, in a blog post. "Lumen's tech will add even greater value to our Attention model through the use of one of the world's largest consumer panels for the most accurate picture of attention, as well as Lumen's data-backed predictive models."