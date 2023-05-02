Onfido Adds Identity Verification Service for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud
Onfido, a provider of automated digital identity verification and authentication solutions, has made its Real Identity Platform services available for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud customers.
Financial Services Cloud customers now have access to Onfido's services, including Onfido's library of global identity verification tools, Studio, Onfido's identity orchestration product, and Atlas AI, Onfido's anti-bias artificial intelligence software. These tools can be integrated with Onfido's Smart Capture Link, enabling Salesforce customers to use low-code technology to verify the identity of customers.
Through the new pre-built Financial Services Cloud integration, creating an Onfido onboarding process is easier. By switching the Onfido app on in their dashboard, Financial Services Cloud customers acan add ID and biometric checks to their onboarding processes.
"Financial Services Cloud is a must-have solution for financial institutions looking to deliver quality service experiences while also creating more efficiencies across internal teams," said Eran Agrios, senior vice president and general manager of financial services at Salesforce, in a statement. "With Onfido's integration available for Financial Services Cloud customers, organizations now have the technology in one platform to easily make verifying customer identities more secure."
"We're thrilled to be integrating Onfido's identity verification services for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud customers," said Onfido Chief Marketing Officer Nate Skinner in a statement. "This collaboration further pushes Onfido's ability to lower customer acquisition costs with a streamlined integration that continues to put security and protection first."
