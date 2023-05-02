Onfido Adds Identity Verification Service for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud

Onfido, a provider of automated digital identity verification and authentication solutions, has made its Real Identity Platform services available for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud customers.

Financial Services Cloud customers now have access to Onfido's services, including Onfido's library of global identity verification tools, Studio, Onfido's identity orchestration product, and Atlas AI, Onfido's anti-bias artificial intelligence software. These tools can be integrated with Onfido's Smart Capture Link, enabling Salesforce customers to use low-code technology to verify the identity of customers.

Through the new pre-built Financial Services Cloud integration, creating an Onfido onboarding process is easier. By switching the Onfido app on in their dashboard, Financial Services Cloud customers acan add ID and biometric checks to their onboarding processes.