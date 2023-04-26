Basis Technologies Partners with Peer39
Basis Technologies, a provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing, has added location-based data partners from Peer39 to its cookieless data offerings. Basis programmatic advertising customers can now use audience solutions from Experian, Goldfish Ads, and other providers.
Powered by Peer39, a provider of pre-bid contextual suitability and quality solutions for marketers, this expanded capability gives access to data providers that offer location-based targeting solutions. It connects marketers to locations that have a high concentration of people that fit in various customer segments. Advertisers can then use these insights to reach those customers across digital channels.
"Now is the time for marketers to shift away from cookie-based tactics that were commonplace in digital advertising for two decades. Peer39 is responding with a unique way of deriving a picture of customers based on the context of location and time," said Ian Trider, vice president of RTB platform operations at Basis Technologies, in a statement. "Basis Technologies and Peer39 are aligned in helping agencies and brands connect with the right customers in an efficient and effective way while protecting their privacy."
"As the ad industry deals with the upcoming loss of the cookie, it's critical that advertisers learn about the signals that will survive as well as how to creatively use those to reach their audiences," said Mario Diez, CEO of Peer39, in a statement. "Programmatic advertising will remain a viable way to engage with customers and prospects, provided advertisers have greater access to future-proof signals. Basis Technologies' decision to increase its cookieless offering with geo-targeting segments opens the door for targeted messages at scale without the use of cookies."