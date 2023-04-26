Basis Technologies Partners with Peer39

Basis Technologies, a provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing, has added location-based data partners from Peer39 to its cookieless data offerings. Basis programmatic advertising customers can now use audience solutions from Experian, Goldfish Ads, and other providers.

Powered by Peer39, a provider of pre-bid contextual suitability and quality solutions for marketers, this expanded capability gives access to data providers that offer location-based targeting solutions. It connects marketers to locations that have a high concentration of people that fit in various customer segments. Advertisers can then use these insights to reach those customers across digital channels.