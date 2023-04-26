Infosys Partners with ServiceNow to Develop Live Operations Platform
Infosys, a provider of digital services and consulting, worked with ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, to launch the nfosys Live Operations platform, aimed at enhancing customer experiences for telecom providers.
Infosys leveraged ServiceNow technology to build Infosys Live Operations, which seamlessly integrates with legacy and digital environments for application rationalization and technology stack optimization. As part of Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journeys, Infosys Live Operations will help telecom service providers reduce time-to-market and make feature-rich products.
"Today, telecom service providers face unique challenges, one of which is commoditization of connectivity. As they look at increasing customer relevance, Infosys Live Operations platform provides a differentiated edge by improving the quality of customer service while simplifying business service operations. Our continued collaboration with ServiceNow has enabled us to work on many enterprise transformation initiatives and has given us the opportunity to not only emerge as a trusted partner but also a leader in the telecom industry. This latest collaboration will work toward a hyperconnected economy and enable us to provide world-class telecom solutions with an accelerated approach toward digital transformation," said Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, executive vice president and head of deliverability, cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity at Infosys, in a statement.
"Efficiency and experience are critical for any enterprise to thrive in today's business environment. Infosys Live Operations platform, powered by ServiceNow, enables telecom service providers with a 360-degree view into customer preference data and insights, which has the potential to increase customer experience and retention. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Infosys in enabling telecom service providers to navigate and succeed in today's rapidly changing environment," said Rohit Batra, vice president and head of telecommunications, media, and technology products at ServiceNow, in a statement.