Infosys Partners with ServiceNow to Develop Live Operations Platform

Infosys, a provider of digital services and consulting, worked with ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, to launch the nfosys Live Operations platform, aimed at enhancing customer experiences for telecom providers.

Infosys leveraged ServiceNow technology to build Infosys Live Operations, which seamlessly integrates with legacy and digital environments for application rationalization and technology stack optimization. As part of Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions, and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journeys, Infosys Live Operations will help telecom service providers reduce time-to-market and make feature-rich products.