Airship Launches No-Code Native App Experience Editor

Mobile app experience company Airship has upgraded its App Experience Platform with a no-code native app editing engine called App Experience Editor. Together with Airship's enhancements in email marketing, cross-channel journey orchestration and intelligent content creation, app teams can design, deploy, and iterate native app experiences and campaigns without ongoing developer support or app updates. They can also unify the customer journey inside and outside of the app.

Airship's App Experience Editor offers A/B testing and experimentation, full design control, precise previews and dark mode support.

Airship is also introducing Stories, which automatically progresses users through rich, multiscreen walkthroughs, bringing a familiar social media experience to any in-app experience, message, or interstitial. Plus, companies can now combine Surveys with Scenes to collect first- and zero-party data while onboarding and activating app customers.

Airship Journeys provides one place to orchestrate customer journeys across app experiences and campaigns, offering at-a-glance visualizations of performance. To scale content testing and optimization, Airship has enabled OpenAI within its message composer to create content variations, including localized content in different languages.

For marketing offers, Airship Email received major upgrades to support complex segmentation, personalization, testing, deliverability monitoring, suppression management for compliance, and email rendering across hundreds of email clients, browsers, and devices. Marketers now have full design control utilizing Airship's no-code, drag-and-drop email editor interface.

Airship Coupons now supports individualized promo codes for highly segmented offers delivered to any channel, from persistent in-app message centers and mobile wallets, to ads, emails and inside physical stores.

Airship also extended support for iOS Live Activities by innovating on Android. Airship Live Updates for Android enables customers to pin dynamically updated information to both their lock screen and notification tray.

Finally, Airship is introducing a Partner Configuration Tool, offering a no-code wizard to integrate Airship with other solutions, connecting data and customer journeys across digital ecosystems. It includes out-of-the-box connectors with third-party solutions, open APIs, and composable inbound and outbound integration recipes.