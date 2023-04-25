Salesforce Adds Einstein GPT Capabilities for Field Service Mobile
Salesforce today introduced Field Service innovations powered by Data Cloud and Einstein GPT that will generate insights across industries.
The Salesforce Field Service innovations leverage artificial intelligence, real-time data, and automation, to help companies streamline field operations.They include the following:
- Field Service Mobile powered by Einstein GPT, which will help front-line service teams onboard new employees and enable customers to solve common issues with self-service tools. Einstein GPT automatically composes reports, suggests knowledge articles, generates step-by-step guides to address technical issues, and surfaces learnings from earlier trainings. It also lets teams swarm customer issues and work orders in Slack and use pre-built solutions from Salesforce's Component Library within Field Service Mobile to tailor mobile experiences for tasks like finding nearby spare parts and managing timesheets.
- Asset Service Management powered by Data Cloud, which will help keep complex equipment up and running by leveraging real-time data and predictive usage-based maintenance.
- Contractor Management with Flex Worker Management, which allows companies to scale their contractor workforces and deploy them based on skills, distance, and available tools.