Totango Adds Generative AI and Partners with Jasper.ai

Totango, a customer success platform provider, has added generative artificial intelligence capabilities and partnered with generative AI platform Jasper.

Totango's generative AI enhancements include plain language-to-code generation for integrations and systems connectors and the ability to create customer segments with simple text queries. The new features integrate data via automated workflows.

With automated integrations, users can connect Totango with other systems of record, like Salesforce CRM, with simple text queries that will result in code snippets. And with the AI assistant, users can find and surface the information they need in Totango segments, within customer accounts, or across entire customer portfolios by using natural language queries.

"Totango's approach to AI is based on the goal of increasing the impact and productivity of customer success teams and accelerating scaled CS initiatives," said Alistair Rennie, CEO of Totango, in a statement. "We are focused on enabling responsible development and adoption of AI to enhance the value of CS while protecting brand and enterprise data. Our partnership with Jasper enables a powerful boost in content creation consistent with the brand voice of each customer."

Totango's partnership with Jasper enables users to create personalized content and train the AI to customize content based on company information, style guide, and brand voice, all while keeping data secure.