Attentive Adds AI to Concierge

Attentive has added Attentive AI to Concierge, its two-way conversational platform.

Now with Attentive AI, Attentive Concierge can deliver hyper-relevant and contextual responses to customer prompts, providing answers to questions and tailored recommendations to each customer's needs and identifying and serving up-sell and cross-sell opportunities deduced from first- and zero-party data.

Attentive AI is constantly improving Concierge by leveraging its training on more than 1.4 trillion customer data points from more than 40 billion SMS messages. Companies can further train the model through direct feedback, flagging messages that resonate or suggesting improvements as the platform continues to learn.