Attentive Adds AI to Concierge
Attentive has added Attentive AI to Concierge, its two-way conversational platform.
Now with Attentive AI, Attentive Concierge can deliver hyper-relevant and contextual responses to customer prompts, providing answers to questions and tailored recommendations to each customer's needs and identifying and serving up-sell and cross-sell opportunities deduced from first- and zero-party data.
Attentive AI is constantly improving Concierge by leveraging its training on more than 1.4 trillion customer data points from more than 40 billion SMS messages. Companies can further train the model through direct feedback, flagging messages that resonate or suggesting improvements as the platform continues to learn.
"Marketers are constantly being asked to do more with less while at the same time consumer demands are only increasing," said Brian Long, CEO and co-founder of Attentive, in a statement. "Concierge together with Attentive AI allows brands to help customers in a fraction of the time without compromising the buying experience."
