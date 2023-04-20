Habu Partners with Google Cloud

Habu, a provider of data clean room software, is partnering with Google Cloud to integrate its Data Clean Room applications natively on Google Cloud's BigQuery.

The native integration between Habu and Google Cloud's BigQuery provides a secure environment where rich data can be analyzed and processed and a flexible framework and automated intelligence to develop workflows and solutions for profile enrichment, journey analysis, advanced targeting measurement, modeling, activation, distributed machine learning and more.

With Habu and BigQuery, marketers can unify, manage, and govern all types of data, analyze and share data across clouds, and leverage built-in machine learning within their clean room environments to accelerate and scale collaboration opportunities and drive new business growth.

This partnership further expands the areas of integration between Habu with Google Cloud and Google Ads. Habu integrates with Ads Data Hub's API, as well as tracking to support Display & Video 360's Publisher Advertiser Identity Reconciliation (PAIR).