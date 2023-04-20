Habu Partners with Google Cloud
Habu, a provider of data clean room software, is partnering with Google Cloud to integrate its Data Clean Room applications natively on Google Cloud's BigQuery.
The native integration between Habu and Google Cloud's BigQuery provides a secure environment where rich data can be analyzed and processed and a flexible framework and automated intelligence to develop workflows and solutions for profile enrichment, journey analysis, advanced targeting measurement, modeling, activation, distributed machine learning and more.
With Habu and BigQuery, marketers can unify, manage, and govern all types of data, analyze and share data across clouds, and leverage built-in machine learning within their clean room environments to accelerate and scale collaboration opportunities and drive new business growth.
This partnership further expands the areas of integration between Habu with Google Cloud and Google Ads. Habu integrates with Ads Data Hub's API, as well as tracking to support Display & Video 360's Publisher Advertiser Identity Reconciliation (PAIR).
"Data-driven brands require greater access to data to deliver more accurate targeting and effective measurement," said Matt Kilmartin, co-founder and CEO of Habu, in a statement. "We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Google Cloud and our native integration with BigQuery, expanding the work we have been doing with Google Cloud, to provide secure, frictionless and automated collaboration solutions to accelerate business growth for companies."
"Extending our vision for data clean rooms with partners brings more choice and capability to marketers on Google Cloud," said Bruno Aziza, head of data and analytics at Google Cloud, in a statement. "Bringing Habu's data orchestration and clean room capabilities alongside new privacy-centric BigQuery data clean rooms will help brands get more value and insights from their data across trusted partners."
Related Articles
Habu Enhances Its Data Clean Room Software
04 May 2022
Habu's new capabilities include tighter integrations with business intelligence and marketing tools.
Habu Becomes Amazon Marketing Cloud Partner
26 Oct 2022
Habu expands its partnership with Amazon to increase access to its intelligence applications.
Habu Partners with Narrative
05 Apr 2023
Habu teamed up with Narrative to provide seamless access to third-party data in its clean room platform.