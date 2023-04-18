Highspot Launches Highspot University for Sales Training

Highspot, a sales enablement platform provider, today launched Highspot University, a centralized learning space where customers can learn at their own pace with courses, certifications, and workshops to sharpen skills and drive more enablement impact within their organizations.

"Enablement done well has the potential to help your sales team win not just the next six deals, but the next 60" said Kelly Lewis, vice president of revenue enablement at Highspot, in a statement. "But too often companies squander their budgets on a patchwork of enablement activities that don't scale the skills and processes needed to increase sales productivity. With Highspot University, our customers now have an amazing resource at their fingertips to master both the discipline and the technology, empowering them to drive the kind of outcomes that earn enablement a seat at the table."

Highspot University's self-service curriculum is built on Highspot's Training and Coaching product, providing in-app, just-in-time learning. Customers can leverage training and coaching features, including role-specific learning paths, certifications, quizzes, knowledge checks, video practice, and custom rubrics. Current courses cover topics ranging from sales play strategies to content governance best practices. Additionally, customers can earn a Highspot certification and badges.

Enablement teams can also share what they've learned, as well as continue to expand their knowledge, by connecting with learners at other companies in the Highspot Spark Community.