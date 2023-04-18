Clickatell Launches Chat Commerce Platform as a Service (CCPaaS)

Clickatell, a mobile messaging and chat commerce provider, today launched Chat Commerce Platform as a Service (CCPaaS) to help companies connect, interact, and transact with customers on messaging platforms.

Clickatell's Chat Commerce Platform as a Service delivers full, authenticated commerce experiences within the most widely adopted mobile messaging environments, such as WhatsApp, Apple Messages, SMS, and USSD.

This next evolution of Clickatell's Chat Commerce Platform allows businesses to create chat commerce experiences, providing relevant, in-context brand experiences and secure payment capabilities. New platform features include card tokenization and integration with WhatsApp Commerce that allows the display of product information and images in WhatsApp channels.

CCPaaS integrates with leading payment gateways, allowing businesses to process transactions within the chat interface. With card tokenization, consumers can pay via a link in any messaging channel, leading to a Clickatell-hosted checkout that tokenizes the user's payment information and saves it for future use. The platform is PCI-DSS, ISO27001 and SOC2 compliant, ensuring the highest security standards for data protection and privacy.

Clickatell's CCPaaS includes the following features:

Customizable chatbots to automate conversations, handle customer inquiries, and drive sales.

Smooth escalation from chatbots to live agents, who can access conversation history and customer information.

Real-time analytics and reporting into customer behavior, chatbot performance and transaction data.

Integration with CRM, enterprise resource planning, and other business systems, like Shopify, Zendesk and Salesforce.

Embedded payments, with a secure link, hosted order pages, check out with Order Management integrations, and a rich user experience in available channels.