Salesforce Launches Commerce Cloud Capabilities for Healthcare and Life Sciences

Salesforce has introduced Commerce Cloud capabilities specifically for healthcare and life science companies to create personalized experiences across every interaction through a unified, real-time view of each patient and provider.

With new features in Commerce Cloud, healthcare and life sciences organizations can sell directly to their customers, automate B2B sales, and improve service with streamlined order and re-ordering support.

With Data Cloud connecting and harmonizing each customer';s data in real time and feeding it into Commerce Cloud 's Order Management system, service agents can see customer purchase histories alongside every interaction they've had with the company across sales, service, marketing, and more. With a native integration into Service Cloud, agents using Order Management have all the information at their fingertips to respond to questions and make changes to existing orders directly from the Service Cloud console.

Additionally, with Einstein AI, service reps can identify relevant opportunities to upsell or cross-sell while on service calls. And with new Commerce Cloud Order On Behalf Of capabilities, service agents can directly add requested items to patients' carts.