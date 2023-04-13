Hubilo Launches Webinar+

Hubilo Technologies, a provider of virtual and hybrid event management technology, has launched Webinar+.

Webinar+ allows marketers to engage with audiences and has the data and analytics to understand what they did and take next steps. It also provides immediate access to attendee data post-event, with real-time connection to the rest of marketers' tech stack, including Hubspot, Marketo, and Salesforce, among others. Moreover, Webinar+ provides analytics with actionable data and insights to demonstrate attendees' readiness to buy.