Hubilo Launches Webinar+
Hubilo Technologies, a provider of virtual and hybrid event management technology, has launched Webinar+.
Webinar+ allows marketers to engage with audiences and has the data and analytics to understand what they did and take next steps. It also provides immediate access to attendee data post-event, with real-time connection to the rest of marketers' tech stack, including Hubspot, Marketo, and Salesforce, among others. Moreover, Webinar+ provides analytics with actionable data and insights to demonstrate attendees' readiness to buy.
"Marketers' biggest challenges are creating and nurturing quality leads. Now Hubilo has their back with Webinar+, a product that provides all the data and analytics marketers have been demanding for webinars, one of the most popular and effective forms of virtual events," said Vaibhav Jain, co-founder and CEO of Hubilo, in a statement. "Hubilo has become the expert in authentic engagement. Now, revenue marketers can harness that power to attract, engage, and foster the right audiences, and it proves their success and ROI through insightful analytics to drive pipeline in partnership with their sales teams."