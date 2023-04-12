Sinch Partners with Salesforce for Messaging Solution

Sinch, a cloud communications provider, has partnered with Salesforce to offer global SMS delivery and enterprise-grade messaging solutions that support Salesforce and its global customer base.

"In today's digital-first world, customers expect companies to deliver real-time, personalized communication," said Ruth Hartmann, senior vice president of product management at Salesforce, in a statement. "Leveraging Sinch's messaging capabilities, we are able to help brands build loyalty and trust by making every moment more personal, valuable, and memorable."

"We value the many years of collaboration with Salesforce and our joint relentless commitment to security, quality, and innovation. We are excited to strengthen our relationship to support an even better enterprise-grade messaging experience,: said Petter Bengtsson, executive vice president of North America at Sinch, in a statement.