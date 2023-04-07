BetterUp Launches Sales Performance Solution on Salesforce AppExchange

BetterUp has launched BetterUp Sales Performance on Salesforce AppExchange and integrated its platform for sales coaching and measuring the impact coaching is having on business outcomes with Salesforce.

Additionally, BetterUp and Salesforce customers will soon have access to a dashboard embedded into Salesforce that measures revenue-related metrics driven by coaches and non-coached sales representatives.

Integrating with Sales Cloud, features of BetterUp Sales Performance include the following:

Dedicated sales performance coaching: Employees meet one-on-one with their sales performance coaches focusing on mindsets and behaviors such as resilience, focus, and agility.

Specialist coaching: Expert coaches support targeted employee needs, like nutrition, sleep, high-stakes conversations, diversity and inclusion, and more.

AI-driven educational resources: More than 3,000 resources in a content library with curated recommendations.

Self-assessments, with the ability to track progress, leverage pulse, and identify gaps between one's self-perception and what others experience.

People Analytics Dashboard (PAD), to access deeper sales team behaviors and insights with the Sales Excellence index.

"Salesforce is one of the first adopters of the Human Transformation Platform and remains committed to the importance of mental fitness, inclusion, and connection," said Alexi Robichaux, CEO and co-founder of BetterUp, in a statement. "With our expanded partnership, sales managers and sellers using Sales Cloud will now have support to strategize on deals, prep for prospect calls, and develop the right mindsets around resilience, focus, and agility. We're thrilled to bring this solution to Salesforce customers to help them achieve and exceed sales performance." "BetterUp's Sales Performance is a welcome addition to AppExchange as it powers transformation for customers by unlocking team performance across sales organizations," said David Lee, vice president of product management for Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

Salesforce and BetterUp have been partners since 2017, with BetterUp providing coaching to more than 70,000 Salesforce employees worldwide. Salesforce Ventures is also an investor in BetterUp.