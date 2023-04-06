Emplifi Launches Spring '23 release of Social Marketing, Commerce, and Service Clouds

Emplifi, a unified customer engagement platform provider, today launched the Spring '23 release of its Social Marketing, Commerce, and Service clouds with enhancements and workflow improvements to empower organizations to reach consumers across digital and social channels.

The Spring '23 product features for Social Marketing include the following:

Emplifi UGC, which provides marketing teams with user-generated content creation, management, and publishing tools as a result of Emplifi's acquisition of PixleeTurn-To.

Integration with Salesforce CRM to allow social media and community managers to capture, manage and close out inquiries as a customer case record in Salesforce.

Emplifi Unified Analytics, which brings together paid, earned, and owned social media, competitive analysis, and voice-of-the-customer tools.

The Spring '23 product features for Commerce include the following:

Emplifi Ratings and Reviews with a sellers' rating widget and the redesign of review moderation. .

Emplifi Live Advisor enhanced chat, call, and video support online and across social media channels. Before engaging in calls, customers can have chat-first support with a live advisor on a user interface that accommodates 30 languages. They can then proceed to a one-to-one or one-to-few live video call with a click of a button.

The Spring '23 product features for Service & Care include the following:

Emplifi Voice of Customer tools now have pre-designed survey templates for collecting feedback on web interaction, UI/UX, product, or customer service across channels, with the option to export results to business intelligence tools.

Emplifi Bot's intent capabilities and the ability to add notes to bots.