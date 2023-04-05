Habu Partners with Narrative

Habu, a provider of data clean room software, has partnered with Narrative, a data collaboration platform provider, to offer Narrative's data discovery, acquisition, and integration capabilities within Habu's data clean room platform.

With this partnership, Habu customers gain one-click access to trillions of raw and segmented data points from more than 70 data providers, including 2 billion unique identifiers, as well as demographic, behavioral, location, purchase, and weather data, and more. With just a few clicks, companies can increase the value of first-party data with additional information to unlock new insights, improve targeting and measurement, and develop solutions for their customers and partners.