Habu Partners with Narrative
Habu, a provider of data clean room software, has partnered with Narrative, a data collaboration platform provider, to offer Narrative's data discovery, acquisition, and integration capabilities within Habu's data clean room platform.
With this partnership, Habu customers gain one-click access to trillions of raw and segmented data points from more than 70 data providers, including 2 billion unique identifiers, as well as demographic, behavioral, location, purchase, and weather data, and more. With just a few clicks, companies can increase the value of first-party data with additional information to unlock new insights, improve targeting and measurement, and develop solutions for their customers and partners.
"Through this partnership, we're able to offer Habu customers instant access to an extensive array of high-quality data while making it easy for them to quickly find relevant insights," said Matt Kilmartin, CEO of Habu, in a statement. "We're pleased to announce yet another partnership that provides our customers with unique solutions that will ultimately allow them to drive better business outcomes."
"Narrative and Habu are both committed to making data collaboration easy, fast, and safe. This partnership furthers that mission, enabling organizations to more effectively access and extract valuable insights from data, regardless of technical expertise," said Nick Jordan, CEO of Narrative, ina statement. "We look forward to working with Habu as we allow more brands to achieve their business goals by harnessing the power of customized data insights."
