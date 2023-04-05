Vision-e Helps Salesforce Users Combat Business Email Compromise

Salesforce partner Vision-e is making the entry-level version of its lead management app SCAN available to all Salesforce users for free .

Vision-e's free version of SCAN features a QR Code-equipped virtual business card plus the ability to capture contact data from physical business cards, QR codes, or NFC cards.

"Now that live meetings, conferences, and trade shows are coming back, we wanted to do something to ensure the entire Salesforce community has at least a basic ability to exchange their contact information in a way that is more secure and more efficient than traditional business cards," said Vision-e President Mike Lightner in a statement. "When faced with a threat like business email compromise, even small steps, such as protecting your clients' contact information and your own, can pay big dividends. SCAN adds a layer of data security while preserving the simplicity of exchanging a physical business card and now it's available for free."

SCAN is compatible with iOS and Android and can be downloaded on the Salesforce AppExchange, App Store, and Google Play.