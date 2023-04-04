Sendbird Launches Salesforce Connector

Sendbird, a provider of conversations platforms for mobile apps, has integrated with Salesforce Service Cloud.

Sendbird's Salesforce Connector allows businesses to extend Salesforce Service Cloud capabilities to deliver live chat support experience to customers directly within their own mobile apps. Chat capabilities include rich media attachments, image moderation, webhooks, and a customizable end-user experience.

Sendbird is also harnessing ChatGPT to offer live agents advanced tools that enhance their performance within their existing workflows.

The new integration enables the following features:

Einstein bot integration;

New message alert with notification sounds;

Sendbird chat in case details lightning page;

Sendbird chat widget in utility bar, to set agent availability status to chat with customers and collectively see all assigned cases within the case list.

Summarize (powered by ChatGPT) to get a brief summary of the entire chat conversation between agent and customer.

Switch case from chat list, to chat with multiple customers at the same time by simply switching chat cases from the case list.

Transcripts: Once the case is closed, a transcript of the case (log between the customer and agent) is created as a record of the conversation.