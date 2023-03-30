Folloze Adds Identity Matching to BX 3.0

Folloze has added an identity sourcing enhancement to its no-code B2B Buyer Experience Platform (BX 3.0) to help marketers with personalization.

Folloze's persistent identity matching model now includes cookie matching to create pictures of individual buyers and their needs, using known and unknown identity insights and behavioral data all in one view. Cookie matching is now available across leading marketing automation solution providers, including Marketo and Eloqua.

Folloze's unique identity model now with enhanced cookie matching capabilities incorporates first- and third-party behavioral data to reveal exactly who is on the buying side, where they are in their journeys, whether they are already in the system, and what they are most likely to need next.