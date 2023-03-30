Qualified Unveils Qualified GPT

Qualified, providers of a pipeline generation platform for revenue teams that use Salesforce, today launched Qualified GPT, a generative artificial intelligence product to help revenue teams have better engagements with their most important website visitors.

By providing generative text apps that can automate tasks such as engagement prompts, copywriting, messaging, and chatbots, Qualified GPT helps companies scale their sales and marketing efforts and keep reps focused on the highest priority tasks.

Qualified GPT offers the following features:

Auto Pounce, which automatically sends engagement prompts as conversation starters for website visitors who meet ideal customer profiles.

Auto Correct for misspellings and grammar errors, and to proof-read responses in conversations.

Auto Tune, to help sales reps; enhance their dialogue while in conversations with potential buyers.

Auto Expand, to urn shorthand notes or bulleted lists into full messages.

Auto Suggest, giving sales reps AI-powered recommended conversation responses.

Auto Translate between languages.

Auto Personalize, which automatically changes or recommends website text based on visitor data.

Auto Summarize, which gives the summary and analysis on website visitor interactions and behavior to provide sales reps with a read out of account activity to-date.