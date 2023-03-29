Session AI Announces Cartridge for B2C Commerce

Session AI (formerly ZineOne), providers of an in-session marketing platform that provides real-time behavioral intelligence and increased conversions for anonymous website visitors, has launched the Session AI Cartridge for B2C Commerce, an integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, on Salesforce AppExchange.

Salesforce Commerce Cloud enables companies to provide personalized experiences for shoppers that span web, mobile, social, and in-store. The Session AI Cartridge for B2C Commerce eliminates the need for Commerce Cloud users to tag their sites and allows them to download and install the extension from Salesforce AppExchange for immediate access to anonymous visitor predictions and insights within 24 hours.

Additional features of Session AI's Cartridge for B2C Commerce include the following:

The ability to use artificial intelligence to predict anonymous and known visitors’ purchase propensities early and act on this intent signal while visitors are actively shopping.

The ability to package all code necessary to integrate commerce stores by automatically capturing and relaying visitor activity from the store to the Session AI platform.

The ability to include the Session AI Javascript tags in the cartridge so that session events and device attributes can be managed.

The ability to evaluate on-site promotion strategies to determine effectiveness.