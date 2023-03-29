Calendly Launches Routing for Sales and Marketing Teams

Calendly, a scheduling platform provider, has launched Calendly Routing to empower sales and marketing teams to qualify, route, and schedule meetings with high-value leads and customers instantly from their company websites. The new solution integrates with Marketo, HubSpot, and Salesforce.

"The most effective, well-oiled revenue-machine teams know that if you’'e not engaging with a lead at their moment of interest, you're creating a poor customer experience and opening the door to competitors reaching them first," said Jessica Gilmartin, chief marketing officer of Calendly, in a statement. "We are excited to drive even more value for our customers by helping them achieve a more efficient and easy sales process with Calendly Routing."

With Calendly Routing, companies will be able to enhance the customer journey from the moment a lead engages with their website and submits a form requesting to speak with the sales team. A lead or customer can book a meeting on the spot after completing a HubSpot, Marketo, or Calendly Routing Form on a website if they meet specified criteria. Forms can be embedded on a website or shared as a link in email.

Calendly Routing will automatically look up and match customers and leads to their account owners from Salesforce before prompting them to schedule a meeting.