Calendly Launches Routing for Sales and Marketing Teams
Calendly, a scheduling platform provider, has launched Calendly Routing to empower sales and marketing teams to qualify, route, and schedule meetings with high-value leads and customers instantly from their company websites. The new solution integrates with Marketo, HubSpot, and Salesforce.
"The most effective, well-oiled revenue-machine teams know that if you’'e not engaging with a lead at their moment of interest, you're creating a poor customer experience and opening the door to competitors reaching them first," said Jessica Gilmartin, chief marketing officer of Calendly, in a statement. "We are excited to drive even more value for our customers by helping them achieve a more efficient and easy sales process with Calendly Routing."
With Calendly Routing, companies will be able to enhance the customer journey from the moment a lead engages with their website and submits a form requesting to speak with the sales team. A lead or customer can book a meeting on the spot after completing a HubSpot, Marketo, or Calendly Routing Form on a website if they meet specified criteria. Forms can be embedded on a website or shared as a link in email.
Calendly Routing will automatically look up and match customers and leads to their account owners from Salesforce before prompting them to schedule a meeting.
"Calendly Routing is a remarkable product for go-to-market teams," said Scott Brinker, vice president of platform ecosystem at HubSpot, in a statement. "It turns buyer interactions into meaningful, instantaneous opportunities, all within an intuitive scheduling platform that so many marketers and salespeople know, love, and trust. We're excited that Calendly has built this excellent integration for HubSpot customers to help accelerate sales engagement."
