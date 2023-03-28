RingCentral Launches RingSense, AI API, and Frontline Worker Solutions

RingCentral, a provider of cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, has launched RingSense, a generative artificial intelligence platform that brings conversation intelligence to business communications and collaboration.

"Today marks an important step forward in our journey. Generative AI is a game-changing technology that will fundamentally transform communications and collaboration. Natural language, and voice in particular, has always been a universal interface for information, intent, and emotion that has been largely untapped," said Vlad Shmunis, founder, chairman and CEO of RingCentral, uin a statement. "Now with RingSense, we have the opportunity to inject cutting-edge AI across the entire RingCentral portfolio and make communications a powerful resource for businesses to unlock new potential and quickly extract meaningful information and insights."

RingSense for Sales, the first offering in the RingSense AI portfolio, analyzes interactions among salespeople and their prospects to surface key insights and performance measures. Key capabilities of RingSense for Sales include the following:

AI-driven interaction summaries, notes, and follow-ups automatically loaded into a CRM or productivity suite.

AI-generated interaction-level scoring and reporting.

Integrations with CRM systems from Salesforce, Hubspot, and Zoho; Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook; and call and video meeting providers.

Ability to track keywords and phrases, such as competitor names or product features, and adjust or fine-tune the trackers

"RingSense for Sales gives every salesperson and every sales manager superpowers to help them close more deals, faster. It senses critical needs and enhances the salesperson's ability to close a deal, by extracting insights from conversations, and automating meeting notes, while providing coaching, analysis, and recommendations for next best actions," Shmunis said.

In addition to RingSense for Sales, RingCentral also introduced AI APIs that give developers and customers access to their own data from RingCentral, enabling them to extract transcriptions, summarizations, sentiment analysis, and interaction analysis for voice, video, and chat.

RingCentral also introduced a communication solution for frontline workers that enhances employee- or company-owned mobile devices with walkie-talkie, voice, AI-powered video capabilities, team messaging, file sharing, and more. It is available as a standalone solution or add-on to RingCentral MVP (message, video, phone).