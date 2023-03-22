Adobe Rolls Out Firefly Generative AI

Adobe at its annual Adobe Summit in Las Vegas this week is introducing a number of marketing product innovations that take advantage of the new generation of advanced generative artificial intelligence models and technologies.

Primary among the new product innovations rolled out this week is Adobe Firefly, a family of creative generative AI models, that will be incorporated directly into Adobe Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, Experience Cloud, and Adobe Express workflows where content is created and modified.

With Firefly, content creators will be able to use their own words to generate content, from images, audio, vectors, videos, and 3D to creative ingredients, like brushes, color gradients, and video transformations,

Firefly is also part of a series of new Adobe Sensei generative AI services across Adobe's clouds.

"Generative AI is the next evolution of AI-driven creativity and productivity, transforming the conversation between creator and computer into something more natural, intuitive, and powerful," said David Wadhwani, president of digital media business at Adobe. "With Firefly, Adobe will bring generative AI-powered creative ingredients directly into customers' workflows, increasing productivity and creative expression for all creators from high-end creative professionals to the long tail of the creator economy."

Firefly is now available in a limited beta. The first applications that will benefit from Firefly integration will be Adobe Express, Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Photoshop, and Adobe Illustrator. Adobe's first model, trained on Adobe Stock images, will focus on images and text effects.

Adobe is also partnering with NVIDIA to co-develop advanced generative AI models brought to market through Adobe's Creative Cloud flagship products like Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, and Adobe After Effects, as well as through the new NVIDIA Picasso cloud service for broad reach to third-party developers.

Part of the NVIDIA AI Foundations cloud services for generative AI announced today, NVIDIA Picasso lets users build and deploy generative AI-powered image, video, and 3D applications with advanced text-to-image, text-to-video, and text-to-3D capabilities

"Adobe and NVIDIA have a long history of working closely together to advance the technology of creativity and marketing," said Scott Belsky, chief strategy officer and executive vice president of design and emerging products at Adobe. "We're thrilled to partner with them on ways that generative AI can give our customers more creative options, speed their work and help scale content production."

"Generative AI provides powerful new tools to empower unprecedented creativity," said Greg Estes, vice president of corporate marketing and developer programs at NVIDIA. "With NVIDIA Picasso and Adobe tools like Creative Cloud, we'l be able to bring the transformational capabilities of generative AI to enterprises to help them explore more ideas to efficiently produce and scale incredible creative content and digital experiences."

Adobe is also enabling generative AI capabilities within its Sensei AI platform. Sensei GenAI will leverage multiple large language models within Adobe Experience Platform, depending on unique business needs.

"Adobe has a long history of unlocking AI as a co-pilot for marketers, and we have a vision for generative AI that covers the full lifecycle of customer experience management, with the enterprise-grade security and data governance that our customers expect," said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president of digital experiencebusiness at Adobe. "Business growth is driven by customer experiences, and generative AI is a transformative, foundational technology that will impact every aspect of how brands connect with their customers."

With Sensei GenAI, marketers and other customer experience teams will have a co-pilot to increase productivity with integrations into Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Journey Optimizer, Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform, Customer Journey Analytics and Marketo Engage.

Sensei GenAI will help users generate and modify text-based experiences across any customer touchpoint and leverage large language models (LLMs), including ChatGPT through the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and FLAN-T5. These innovations are anchored in Adobe Experience Platform (AEP), which brings customer data and content together in one common platform.

Sensei GenAI will enable the following:

Marketing Copy Generation in Adobe Journey Optimizer to create message variations for consumer touchpoints such as email and mobile messaging; editing and rephrasing copy by selecting tone of voice and identifying key words. Brands can also modify copy on their websites via AEM Sites.

Conversational Experiences in Marketo Engage, powering dynamic chat to engage prospects who visit digital properties and summarize interactions for when account leads re-engage.

Audience and Journey Creation, with the Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform to automatically create rich audience segments for personalization. With Adobe Journey Optimizer, users can simulate these experiences as they happen across online and offline channels, with real-time insights on next-best offers and touchpoints for consumers. And with the Playbooks capability, teams can leverage out-of-the box templates to ideate and test journeys via natural language.

Caption Generation with Customer Journey Analytics, bringing together cross-channel insights to see where consumers hit roadblocks or uncover engagement opportunities. Sensei GenAI will power intelligent captions in CJA for visualizations such as cohort tables, fallout charts, and text-based descriptions on key takeaways.

Adobe also introduced Adobe Express for Enterprise, a universal creative tool to create, share, and collaboratively review content, like multimedia assets, social posts, and much more. Integrated with Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Assets, Adobe Express for Enterprise will streamline content development workflows. Adobe Firefly, adds precision, power, speed, and ease directly into Adobe Express workflows.

Adobe Express for Enterprise is a creative application with branded templates, curated assets, and collaborative workflows. In addition to integrating AI-powered capabilities developed for Adobe Creative Cloud applications, including Photoshop, Premiere Pro, and ;Acrobat, Adobe Express for Enterprise includes access to stock images, videos, fonts, design assets, templates, and collaboration capabilities debuted in Creative Cloud and Document Cloud,

"Over the past year, Adobe Express has successfully demonstrated the unique ability to unlock creativity across users of any creative skill level, everyone from those just starting out to experienced creative professionals," said Govind Balakrishnan, senior vice president, Adobe Express Product at Adobe. "Now Adobe Express for Enterprise will connect teams of all types, from creatives to communicators, as a creative hub, with the highest quality collection of assets and templates, integrated libraries and new brand control features, enabling anyone to create and share on-brand content at scale."

Adobe also used the Summit event to introduce enhancements to the Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform, which now delivers more than 600 billion predictive insights annually based on real-time customer profiles. Adobe's latest innovations offer enhanced prospecting and conversion, B2B account-based marketing, and personalization using online shopping behaviors.

The new product innovations in Real-Time CDP include the following:

Audience and Journey Creation, leveraging the new Sensei GenAI services in Adobe Experience Cloud to automatically generate multiple variations of rich audience segments,

Adobe Journey Optimizer, to simulate customer experiences as they happen across online and offline channels, obtaining real-time insights on next-best offers and touchpoints for customers.

Generative Playbooks: offering marketers use case templates that will help with brainstorming and ideating customer journeys, use cases, and request suggestions;

First-party enrichment with partners like Merkle and Epsilon;

Integrations with Amazon Ads, TikTok, LiveRamp, Marketo Engage, and Adobe Commerce.

Adobe also rolled out innovations in Adobe Experience Manager (AEM), its content and digital asset management system, spanning experience creation, publishing, analytics, and AI-powered data insights.

AEM now incorporates Adobe Firefly to automatically update content for any online channel, including websites and mobile apps, directly from templated documents created with popular tools such as Microsoft Word or Google Docs. These capabilities also extend to AEM Forms, which digitizes paper-based processes and expands consumer access in sectors such as government and financial services.

AEM also introduced capabilities powered by Adobe Sensei, using real-time insights to inform the content creation process.

Also new from Adobe is Adobe Product Analytics in Adobe Experience Cloud, unifying customer journey insights across marketing and product. It includes self-service capabilities to unlock insights on patterns and changes in customer engagement over time, growth in the user base, noteworthy trends across audiences, product experience friction points, and the impact of feature releases to uncover how they affect engagement in other channels.

Built on Adobe Experience Platform, Adobe Product Analytics can work with Adobe Journey Optimizer, Intelligent Captions in Customer Journey Analytics, and Adobe Sensei GenAI.

"Across every sector, brands require a more comprehensive view of the customer journey, which is driving the convergence of the analytics space across product, marketing and customer experience," Ahuja said."As Adobe continues to expand Adobe Experience Cloud, we are introducing Product Analytics to deliver insights across online and offline touchpoints, enabling product teams and marketers to coordinate more closely."