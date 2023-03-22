CallTrackingMetrics Introduces AskAI with ChatGPT

CallTrackingMetrics, a conversation analytics company, today launched AskAI, powered by Open AI's ChatGPT to extract additional value from customer conversations.

"As businesses face increasingly challenging economic times, it's essential to find ways to work smarter, not harder," said Todd Fishe, co-founder and CEO of CallTrackingMetrics, in a statement. "With Ask AI, organizations can leverage the power of automation to do just that. We're thrilled to provide this new feature that allows organizations to make data-driven decisions to optimize efficiency, drive revenue growth, and enhance customer experiences."

AskAI allows users to ask any natural language question and get a concise answer. The responses can then be automatically sent to prompt follow-up workflows or reports. Since CallTrackingMetrics has integrations with tools like HubSpot, Google, and Salesforce, insights gathered from AskAI can be pushed to other platforms.