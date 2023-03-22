Salesforce Unveils Einstein GPT for Commerce

Ahead of Shoptalk, Salesforce today introduced Einstein GPT for Commerce and several Commerce Cloud innovations that will help companies connect to their customers with personalized experiences powered by real-time data.

Einstein GPT for Commerce will combine Salesforce's Einstein artificial intelligence models with generative AI technology from an ecosystem of partners and real-time data from the Salesforce Data Cloud, which ingests, harmonizes, and unifies all customer data to automate and tailor recommendations in Commerce Cloud.;

Leveraging customer demographic data and shopping history through Data Cloud, Einstein GPT for Commerce can build personalized product listings or engagement for each customer without preloaded product descriptions or information inputted on the back end.

The Commerce Cloud innovations will help merchants build seamless, personalized experiences on any commerce platform. Merchants can also design custom-tailored promotional offers, with personalized auto-generated messaging to customers over WhatsApp, SMS, and email. A page designer for Composable Storefront helps control the site experience and create rich landing pages with a drag-and-drop editor and reusable components. The page designer also supports React utilities for a headless page editor.

Other features include Composable Storefront accelerators, integrations, and pricing from Salesforce partners Astound, Capgemini, Deloitte Digital, DEPT, Valtech, IBM, Forward, and Uniform.