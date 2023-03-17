Verint and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Citizen Engagement Solutions to Government

Verint has named Carahsoft Technology as its public-sector distributor, making Verint's citizen engagement solutions available to government agencies through Carahsoft's reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts.

"Government agencies are immersed in a worldwide trend to improve their digital IQ and citizen engagement as reliance on government websites and content continues to expand. Consequently, leading global brands are meeting consumers where they want, when they want, and citizens expect this same level of service from government agencies," said John Bourne, senior vice president of global channels and alliances at Verint, in a statement. "Verint's partnership with Carahsoft will help the public sector meet these challenges by extending the reach of our customer engagement solutions through Carahsoft's extensive reseller network."

"Forward-thinking government and public-sector agencies are continually improving their customer engagement tools to provide a seamless digital experience ;for citizens," said Michael Shrader, vice president of intelligence and innovative solutions at Carahsoft, in a statement. "With the addition of Verint to our Customer Experience and Engagement portfolio, agencies will be able to address various challenges, increase efficiency, and promote rapid change across every citizen experience. We look forward to working with Verint and our reseller partners to help our joint customers deploy all the capabilities of the Verint Customer Engagement Platform."