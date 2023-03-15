Salesforce’s Tableau Launches Slack Integration and AI-Powered Features

Salesforce has integrated its Tableau analytics platform with its Slack collaboration platform and today launched several artificial intelligence-powered capabilities that combine personalization and automation to help businesses make data more accessible across their entire organizations.

With the Slack integration, users can share Tableau content in Slack with visualization previews and search for and share in direct messages and channels. Salesforce aquired Slack in 2021 for $27.7 billion. It acquired Tableau in 2019 for $15.7 billion.

The new product launches include the following:

Data Stories to Tableau Server - Using AI to translate graphs, charts, and spreadsheets into natural language insights.

User Attribute Functions - Personalizing analytics experiences for each user by displaying only the most relevant insights, managing data access, and enforcing security policies based on attributes like role, department, and location.

Data Mapping -- Allowing users to take an Accelerator, or ready-to-use dashboards available for many use cases across industries in Tableau Exchange and reconfigure it to match any data source without third-party applications.