Brightcove Integrates with Shopify, Instagram, and Salesforce
Brightcove, a streaming technology company, has added integrations with Shopify, Instagram, and Salesforce Sales Cloud to its video cloud platform
The Shopify integration allows users to connect their online stores to their Brightcove video clouds via the Shopify app marketplace. Directly from within Shopify, users can now access and search their video catalogs, publish videos to their storefronts, and create live video events to stream to potential customers with a chat functionality. The Brightcove app also provides performance and engagement analytics within Shopify.
The Instagram integration puts the social network as a publishing destination within Brightcove's platform. Users can now directly push their video content to Instagram as Reels or on their Feeds to reach broader audiences.
The Salesforce Sales Cloud integration allows Brightcove users to sync data directly from Brightcove's Audience Insights into Salesforce. Marketers can now better analyze video and viewer data inside Salesforce's Sales Cloud and Marketing Cloud.
"The integrations will help our customers increase revenue, reach a broader audience, and build customer loyalty by incorporating video content into their channels," said Marty Roberts, senior vice president of product strategy and marketing at Brightcove, in a statement.
"The integrations are part of our portfolio of solutions to help companies of all sizes reach targeted audiences, activate buyers, and focus their strategy with actionable insights and analytics," Roberts added.