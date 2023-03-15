Brightcove Integrates with Shopify, Instagram, and Salesforce

Brightcove, a streaming technology company, has added integrations with Shopify, Instagram, and Salesforce Sales Cloud to its video cloud platform

The Shopify integration allows users to connect their online stores to their Brightcove video clouds via the Shopify app marketplace. Directly from within Shopify, users can now access and search their video catalogs, publish videos to their storefronts, and create live video events to stream to potential customers with a chat functionality. The Brightcove app also provides performance and engagement analytics within Shopify.

The Instagram integration puts the social network as a publishing destination within Brightcove's platform. Users can now directly push their video content to Instagram as Reels or on their Feeds to reach broader audiences.

The Salesforce Sales Cloud integration allows Brightcove users to sync data directly from Brightcove's Audience Insights into Salesforce. Marketers can now better analyze video and viewer data inside Salesforce's Sales Cloud and Marketing Cloud.