Symphony Technology Group to Acquire Momentive for $1.5 Billion

A consortium led by Symphony Technology Group is acquiring Momentive, maker of SurveyMonkey, for approximately $1.5 billion. The company will continue to operate under the Momentive brand.

"This new chapter will enable Momentive to advance our long-term strategy and mission," said Zander Lurie, Momentive's CEO, in a statement. "STG's 20 years of investment experience in software, analytics, and data companies will provide us with invaluable expertise as we scale our customer base and product suite. Today's volatile business climate necessitates that organizations consistently collect feedback from their stakeholders. That's where we shine."

"SurveyMonkey is the most iconic brand in survey technology and has a terrific reputation among individuals, teams, and enterprises for innovation and leadership, with an impressive combination of incredible ease of use and advanced enterprise capabilities and analytics," said J.T. Treadwell, managing director of STG, in a statement. "We have long admired the company during our 20-year history of active investment in the insights and analytics sector and are very excited to partner with the team at Momentive to build upon their excellent foundation. Together we will continue delivering exceptional value and innovation to individuals and enterprises globally."