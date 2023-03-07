Uberall Unveils Digital Revenue Assistant with ChatGPT

Uberall, a digital marketing platform provider, today introduced Digital Revenue Assistant with ChatGPT and generative artificial intelligence integrated across the Uberall CoreX platform, including in Messages, Reviews, and Local Inventory solutions.

Uberall is helping companies put AI and ChatGPT to work uncovering revenue opportunities from online customer interactions on Google chat or Q&A, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, corporate sites, or local webpages. Its AI model will be trained to initiate conversations with customers and provide personal recommendations. The innovation, currently being piloted, connects Uberall's Local Inventory solution with ChatGPT, allowing retailers to dynamically promote locally in-stock products online.

Uberall's AI model also will be programmed to promote local offers, exclusive offers, and discounts. It will also help customers from Google, Messenger, and other channels make reservations. This innovation, currently being piloted, is made possible by connecting with booking and reservation solutions via the Uberall interface.