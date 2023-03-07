Uberall Unveils Digital Revenue Assistant with ChatGPT
Uberall, a digital marketing platform provider, today introduced Digital Revenue Assistant with ChatGPT and generative artificial intelligence integrated across the Uberall CoreX platform, including in Messages, Reviews, and Local Inventory solutions.
Uberall is helping companies put AI and ChatGPT to work uncovering revenue opportunities from online customer interactions on Google chat or Q&A, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, corporate sites, or local webpages. Its AI model will be trained to initiate conversations with customers and provide personal recommendations. The innovation, currently being piloted, connects Uberall's Local Inventory solution with ChatGPT, allowing retailers to dynamically promote locally in-stock products online.
Uberall's AI model also will be programmed to promote local offers, exclusive offers, and discounts. It will also help customers from Google, Messenger, and other channels make reservations. This innovation, currently being piloted, is made possible by connecting with booking and reservation solutions via the Uberall interface.
"As a multi-location business, responding to customers' inquiries across hundreds or even thousands of business profiles and social channels throughout the web is a daunting task. More often than not, it's just too much to keep up, and sales are lost, but it's a perfect problem for next-gen AI like ChatGPT to solve," said Ana Martinez, Uberall's chief technology officer, in a statement. "Uberall's unique AI Chat solution is like having a digital team that delivers the right information at the right time to high-intent buyers throughout the buyer journey."
