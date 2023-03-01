Qlik Introduces Connector Factory

Qlik today introduced Connector Factory, expanding access to and delivery of data from hundreds of cloud applications and data sources to fuel cloud analytics and data integration. Qlik this year expects to release 100 new connectors for Qlik Cloud Data Integration, which already includes more than 250 connectors.

The initial delivery of new connectors for Qlik Cloud Data Integration is expected over the next two quarters and includes support for 30 of the most popular enterprise applications, including NetSuite, Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Salesforce, Epic, Cerner, OSIsoft, ADP, SAP Ariba, and HubSpot.