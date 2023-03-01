Qlik Introduces Connector Factory
Qlik today introduced Connector Factory, expanding access to and delivery of data from hundreds of cloud applications and data sources to fuel cloud analytics and data integration. Qlik this year expects to release 100 new connectors for Qlik Cloud Data Integration, which already includes more than 250 connectors.
The initial delivery of new connectors for Qlik Cloud Data Integration is expected over the next two quarters and includes support for 30 of the most popular enterprise applications, including NetSuite, Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Salesforce, Epic, Cerner, OSIsoft, ADP, SAP Ariba, and HubSpot.
"Seamlessly connecting and delivering data from a variety of sources and applications is an essential role data integration plays in modern enterprise data strategies," said James Fisher, chief product officer of Qlik, in a statement. "With Connector Factory, we are doubling down on our proven ability to unlock key enterprise data sources like mainframes and SAP with expanded connectivity to the entire universe of sources and SaaS applications that are fueling enterprise data efforts in the cloud."
"With the rapid proliferation of new databases and SaaS applications, it's difficult for vendors to keep pace," said Mike Leone, principal analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, in a statement. "Qlik is taking this challenge head on with the Connector Factory, and I see it serving as a linchpin for data engineering and analytics teams to unlock and integrate any data needed to drive better insights and deliver greater business outcomes."