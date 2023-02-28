Groove Launches Groove Plays for Sales Execution

Groove, providers of a sales engagement platform for Salesforce users, today launched Groove Plays for sales leaders to make their strategies actionable.

Groove Plays enables sales leaders to program their strategies into Groove and assist sellers in real time, ensuring they follow their unique playbooks when it matters most. Sales leaders can program their unique playbooks into Groove, and the platform will recommend the right plays at the right time to sellers based on the playbook and inputs from millions of sensors, including comprehensive activity and opportunity data in Salesforce.

Powered by Groove's AI engine, RIO, the more data that is available to the system the better suggestions sales leaders will receive to evolve their plays over time.