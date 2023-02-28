Groove Launches Groove Plays for Sales Execution
Groove, providers of a sales engagement platform for Salesforce users, today launched Groove Plays for sales leaders to make their strategies actionable.
Groove Plays enables sales leaders to program their strategies into Groove and assist sellers in real time, ensuring they follow their unique playbooks when it matters most. Sales leaders can program their unique playbooks into Groove, and the platform will recommend the right plays at the right time to sellers based on the playbook and inputs from millions of sensors, including comprehensive activity and opportunity data in Salesforce.
Powered by Groove's AI engine, RIO, the more data that is available to the system the better suggestions sales leaders will receive to evolve their plays over time.
"When my co-founder, Austin, and I founded Groove, we were sales leaders facing the exact challenge that Groove Plays solves," said Chris Rothstein, co-founder and CEO of Groove, in a statement. "We knew that in order to digitally transform sales as a profession, we had to start by building a foundation in advanced data capture and linear-process automation. With Groove Plays, we are introducing the next generation of Groove to solve the biggest untapped market in sales."
"Modern sellers are faced with dozens of decisions when running through a sales cycle," said Khris Fenton, vice president of sales development and partnerships at Altrata, in a statement. "Having a solution like Groove Plays to enable sellers with a systematic guided selling framework isn't just a game-changer for frontline salespeople. It will also help sales leaders ensure consistency while giving them insight into what's working and what's not so they can optimize their strategy and up-level their salesforce."