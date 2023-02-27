Conversica Launches Conversica Chat Powered by ChatGPT
Conversica, a provider of conversation automation solutions for revenue teams, is introducing Conversica Chat, a GPT-powered chat solution.
With Conversica Chat, users can engage in ongoing, personalized interactions that provide relevant information and resources to support them through their buying processes.
"GPT and large language models have been the foundation of Conversica's Conversation Automation solutions for several years," said Jim Kaskade, CEO of Conversica, in a statement. "Our aim has always been to disrupt the industry by combining GPT technologies with the enterprise-scale features that customers demand. Conversica Chat is only the beginning of the customer journey. Our Powerfully Human conversation technology engages users in a human-like way throughout the buyer lifecycle, across all communication channels. These capabilities make Conversica's AI automation solutions mission-critical to customers of all sizes."
In addition to advanced Generative AI models, Conversica Chat has the following components:
- Brand Domain Knowledge: Conversica Chat enables organizations to train the AI to represent their specific brand tone, vernacular, offerings, and details.
- Brand Secure Governance: Conversica Chat offers built-in guard rails that guarantee consistent, brand-safe responses that redirect and avoid discrimination constructs, such as sexism and hate speech.
- Outcome-Based Conversations: Conversica Chat engages users beyond Q&A to drive specific business outcomes, actively and autonomously progressing leads through the funnel rather than just gathering contact information and passing leads to human employees.
- Multichannel and Multilingual Support for more than 100 languages with rich, dynamic GPT-enabled conversations that span the entire communication spectrum: email, SMS, messaging applications, on social media, over voice, or even via in-store digital signage.
- Use Cases Across the Lifecycle: Conversations that begin with chat on websites continue long after the windows close via two-way engagement from top of the funnel to purchase, complex retention, renewal, and expansion discussions.
"As consumers continue to become familiar with GPT capabilities and enjoy their experiences, they will increasingly expect enterprise-class, GPT-enabled conversations across every communication channel in their native language when interacting with any and all businesses, brands, and organizations. Conversica is the only conversational AI company that's truly leveraging generative AI and GPT technologies to create life-like, two-way conversations with prospects and existing customers that help find and convert revenue opportunities," Kaskade said.
"We've been working with Conversica on conversational AI solutions for the ability to connect with our fans directly, quickly help answer any questions, or guide them to the next step in their buying journey," said David Walkovic, senior director of ticket sales for the Louisville City Football Club, which recently adopted Conversica Chat, in a statement. "Conversica Chat amplifies these capabilities and offers us the opportunity to better serve our fans with cutting-edge technology."