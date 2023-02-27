Conversica Launches Conversica Chat Powered by ChatGPT

Conversica, a provider of conversation automation solutions for revenue teams, is introducing Conversica Chat, a GPT-powered chat solution.

With Conversica Chat, users can engage in ongoing, personalized interactions that provide relevant information and resources to support them through their buying processes.

"GPT and large language models have been the foundation of Conversica's Conversation Automation solutions for several years," said Jim Kaskade, CEO of Conversica, in a statement. "Our aim has always been to disrupt the industry by combining GPT technologies with the enterprise-scale features that customers demand. Conversica Chat is only the beginning of the customer journey. Our Powerfully Human conversation technology engages users in a human-like way throughout the buyer lifecycle, across all communication channels. These capabilities make Conversica's AI automation solutions mission-critical to customers of all sizes."

In addition to advanced Generative AI models, Conversica Chat has the following components:

Brand Domain Knowledge: Conversica Chat enables organizations to train the AI to represent their specific brand tone, vernacular, offerings, and details.

Brand Secure Governance: Conversica Chat offers built-in guard rails that guarantee consistent, brand-safe responses that redirect and avoid discrimination constructs, such as sexism and hate speech.

Outcome-Based Conversations: Conversica Chat engages users beyond Q&A to drive specific business outcomes, actively and autonomously progressing leads through the funnel rather than just gathering contact information and passing leads to human employees.

Multichannel and Multilingual Support for more than 100 languages with rich, dynamic GPT-enabled conversations that span the entire communication spectrum: email, SMS, messaging applications, on social media, over voice, or even via in-store digital signage.

Use Cases Across the Lifecycle: Conversations that begin with chat on websites continue long after the windows close via two-way engagement from top of the funnel to purchase, complex retention, renewal, and expansion discussions.