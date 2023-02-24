Kore.ai Launches AgentAssist for Salesforce Service Cloud Voice on AppExchange

Kore.ai has launched Kore.ai AgentAssist for Salesforce Service Cloud Voice on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering companies to leverage artificial intelligence-powered intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs) to manage their lead generation and sales processes through a conversational user experience. The conversational AI virtual assistants deployed on apps will allow users to access applications through voice and text commands; the IVAs can process the request and present the information instantly.

Kore.ai AgentAssist on Service Cloud Voice will automate manual tasks and support agents in real time throughout their engagement with customers with contextual information and suggestions for next-best actions. Kore.ai IVAs can recognize user intent, sentiment, and tone through natural language understanding and contextual intelligence.