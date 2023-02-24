Kore.ai Launches AgentAssist for Salesforce Service Cloud Voice on AppExchange
Kore.ai has launched Kore.ai AgentAssist for Salesforce Service Cloud Voice on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering companies to leverage artificial intelligence-powered intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs) to manage their lead generation and sales processes through a conversational user experience. The conversational AI virtual assistants deployed on apps will allow users to access applications through voice and text commands; the IVAs can process the request and present the information instantly.
Kore.ai AgentAssist on Service Cloud Voice will automate manual tasks and support agents in real time throughout their engagement with customers with contextual information and suggestions for next-best actions. Kore.ai IVAs can recognize user intent, sentiment, and tone through natural language understanding and contextual intelligence.
"The world is fast moving toward an AI-first framework, and we want to provide the best AI solutions to every Salesforce CRM user through this partnership," said Kore.ai CEO and Founder Raj Koneru in a statemenmt. "The Kore.ai open architecture and no-code platform framework enables an easy integration that brings the benefits of multichannel, conversational experience to Salesforce's exceptional CRM processes. This transforms customer engagement, automation and user interactions with enterprise systems in ways unforeseen before bringing absolute delight."