Dealtale Launches Marketing Co-pilot

Dealtale, a provider of causal artificial intelligence for marketers, is launching Marketing Co-pilot, a ChatGPT-like feature that allows marketers to ask complex questions about their past, present, and future performance metrics and instantly receive answers based on data from across their marketing and sales stack, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Google Analytics, and social channels.

Marketing Co-pilot reduces the time to get answers from weeks into seconds and introduces a new way to interact with systems that were formerly limited to SQL queries. Vast, complex, and antiquated applications that hold customer and prospect data are now refreshed, repurposed, and democratized by Marketing Co-pilot. It is integrated directly into Dealtale's Revenue Science platform.