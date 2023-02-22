Dealtale Launches Marketing Co-pilot
Dealtale, a provider of causal artificial intelligence for marketers, is launching Marketing Co-pilot, a ChatGPT-like feature that allows marketers to ask complex questions about their past, present, and future performance metrics and instantly receive answers based on data from across their marketing and sales stack, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Google Analytics, and social channels.
Marketing Co-pilot reduces the time to get answers from weeks into seconds and introduces a new way to interact with systems that were formerly limited to SQL queries. Vast, complex, and antiquated applications that hold customer and prospect data are now refreshed, repurposed, and democratized by Marketing Co-pilot. It is integrated directly into Dealtale's Revenue Science platform.
"Today's announcement is a breakthrough for marketing professionals, as we put the power to ask any question, anytime, across advertising, sales and marketing systems directly into the hands of end-users," said Vishal Sikka, founder and CEO of Dealtale's parent company, Vianai Systems, in a statement. "We believe AI and [large language model] technology can empower people to be far more productive and effective in using their data, however, critical to this is ensuring the safety and reliability of the data and the responses. This is why we have made trust and reliability foundational to our co-pilot offerings, leveraging our Human-Centered AI platform for monitoring the transparency and explainability of enterprise AI systems."
"Marketing Co-pilot is a conversational AI offering that will provide deep data insights instantly and via a completely intuitive experience," said Jake Klein, CEO of Dealtale, in a statement. "Marketers no longer need to rely on analysts to create custom reports or face the daunting task of building them themselves; they can simply ask for the information they need in an interactive and conversational format."