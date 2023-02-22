Medallia Launches Experience Orchestration

Medallia today launched Medallia Experience Orchestration (MXO) to help companies use omnichannel customer insights to understand and personalize what their customers want.

Medallia Experience Orchestration brings together capabilities that Medallia gained in its acquisition of Thunderhead, a real-time interaction management and journey orchestration provider, with Medallia's own experience intelligence capabilities. It can detect intent based on customer experience data to drive smarter, faster, and more tailored experiences across channels.