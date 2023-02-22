Medallia Launches Experience Orchestration
Medallia today launched Medallia Experience Orchestration (MXO) to help companies use omnichannel customer insights to understand and personalize what their customers want.
Medallia Experience Orchestration brings together capabilities that Medallia gained in its acquisition of Thunderhead, a real-time interaction management and journey orchestration provider, with Medallia's own experience intelligence capabilities. It can detect intent based on customer experience data to drive smarter, faster, and more tailored experiences across channels.
"Organizations that embrace these technological innovations stand to unlock significant value in the form of lower operating costs, accelerated revenue growth, and enduring brand loyalty," said Alex Glanz, executive vice president of strategy at Medallia, in a statement. "Creating seamless, personal experiences requires organizations to go beyond measurement and analytics to drive action and influence experiences as they happen. Medallia Experience Orchestration fuels the future of customer experience by helping brands create more personal customer experiences across every touchpoint."