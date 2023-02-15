eGain Integrates with Microsoft Teams
eGain, providers of a knowledge platform for customer engagement, has integrated its eGain Knowledge Hub with Microsoft Teams with a certified connector that leverages eGain's BYO (Bring Your Own) architecture.
Integrated with Microsoft Teams, eGain Knowledge Hub automates routine employees' routine queries on policies, procedures, and functional knowhow. Powered by artificial intelligence, the eGain Virtual Assistant asks clarifying questions, where needed, to better understand user intent and delivers personalized answers from the eGain Knowledge Base, which also federates across SharePoint repositories. The solution allows the conversation to be transitioned with full context to live chat, where subject matter experts handle the queries on eGain's Advisor Desktop, while users get their questions answered from within Teams.
"One of the biggest elephants in the room that saps performance is the time employees spend looking for knowledge," said Ashu Roy, eGain's CEO, in a statement. "eGain Knowledge Hub will help seal this productivity drain for enterprise Teams users."
