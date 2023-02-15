Mixmax Integrates Gong into Its Sales Engagement Platform

Mixmax, a sales engagement platform provider, has integrated with Gong's revenue intelligence platform to analyze prospect and customer calls.

This integration allows for email sequences, one-click calendar scheduling, task management, and Salesforce automations. Additionally, Mixmax customers can now add revenue intelligence into their workflows. Using the Mixmax dialer, reps can call Salesforce leads or contacts with one click, without leaving their inboxes. Calls are automatically logged to Salesforce. Recordings from Mixmax dialer can now automatically be synced to Gong. Teams can then review those calls to find data-backed insights that drive revenue.

"At Mixmax, we are committed to building the best and easiest-to-use product for revenue teams," said Olof Mathé, CEO and co-founder of Mixmax, in a statement. "We are very excited to announce this partnership with Gong, which will help our customers drive even more revenue by enhancing their sales workflows with revenue intelligence."

"Gong is excited to expand our dialer offerings through outstanding partners like Mixmax. Gong is the most valuable platform for revenue teams, and we're accelerating its expansion through integrations that help our customers increase efficiencies and close more deals," said Eddie O'Brien, vice president of partnerships at Gong, in a statement.