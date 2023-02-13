Waylay Joins ServiceNow Partner Program
Waylay, a provider of digital transformation and hyperautomation solutions, has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program to help businesses automate and boost their field service operations.
Waylay will be empowering service organizations using ServiceNow for asset management with its Digital Twin platform to resolve connected asset issues, improve asset performance visibility, and evolve from reactive to proactive service delivery.
"Waylay's Digital Twin technology perfectly complements ServiceNow, by adding a new offering a unique and innovative approach to streamlining processes, which results in unlocking material new levels of efficiency," said Tom Van Leeuwen, vice president of product management at Waylay, in a statement. "With its real-time data insights and automated decision-making capabilities, Waylay empowers ServiceNow users to drive digital transformation and stay ahead of the curve."
"At Waylay, we are honored to partner with ServiceNow and we will now bring everyone to the next level of automation in field operations heralding unprecedented new value to businesses seeking to revolutionize their operations," said Waylay CEO Leonard Donnelly, in a statement. "Our Digital Twin solution represents the future of work and lightning-fast remediation, which will now enable teams to automate and optimize their processes like never before."
"ServiceNow is the gold standard for enterprise service management, and we are honored to bring our Digital Twin platform to their end users,"; said Veselin Pizurica, Waylay's chief operating officer and co-founder, in a statement. "I am confident that our solution will deliver tremendous value to organizations looking to drive digital transformation and improve their operations. With DT's real-time data insights and powerful automation capabilities, Waylay is the ideal partner for ServiceNow customers who are seeking to stay ahead in an ever-changing digital landscape."
