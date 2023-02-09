Whatfix Launches Product Analytics

Whatfix, a digital adoption platform provider, has released Product Analytics, which enables organizations to track, visualize, and analyze user engagement and behavior data.

Whatfix Product Analytics empowers software owners to independently implement end-to-end analytics from tracking to insights. It caters to both customer- and employee-facing applications, including custom-built applications and third-party applications, such as Salesforce and Oracle, and also includes feature prioritization, process optimization, user experience improvement, growth, and identifying cohorts for real-time feedback.