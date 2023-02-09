Whatfix Launches Product Analytics
Whatfix, a digital adoption platform provider, has released Product Analytics, which enables organizations to track, visualize, and analyze user engagement and behavior data.
Whatfix Product Analytics empowers software owners to independently implement end-to-end analytics from tracking to insights. It caters to both customer- and employee-facing applications, including custom-built applications and third-party applications, such as Salesforce and Oracle, and also includes feature prioritization, process optimization, user experience improvement, growth, and identifying cohorts for real-time feedback.
"Enterprises are under pressure from multiple directions, as the digital skills gap and pressures to show ROI on digital investments will be serious challenges they face in 2023. Whatfix developed Product Analytics to help enterprises gain competitive advantage by creating better software experiences, a more proficient workforce, and optimized digital operations," said Khadim Batti, Whatfix's CEO and co-founder, in a statement.