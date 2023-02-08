Tray.io Launches Lead Lifecycle Management

Tray.io, a provider of low-code automation and integration, today launched its Lead Lifecycle Management solution to fix leaky lead funnels and recapture lost revenue.

With Tray.io's Lead Lifecycle Management features, revenue teams can now tap into low-code automation and integration to break down interdepartmental silos, gain full visibility into the buyer journey, and unlock revenue. The Tray Platform now offers more than 80 unique templates and workflows for lead capture; pre-built connectors to marketing, sales, and revenue operations tools; and streaming log data to triage and resolve process bottlenecks.

"Monolithic platforms and outdated approaches to lead lifecycle management no longer meet the needs of modern marketing organizations and often lead to a disjointed buyer experience," said Rich Waldron, CEO and co-founder of Tray.io, in a statement. "Sales ops, marketing ops, and revops teams often spend extensive time manually stitching together apps or rely on ineffective, out-of-the-box integrations typically found in marketing automation platforms to engage with their prospects. Combining low-code automation with best-in-class martech further maximizes the efficiency of the revops tech stack and ultimately enhances the customer journey."

The following Lead Lifecycle Management features are available on the Tray Platform:

The flexibility to capture leads from virtually any source, including Excel, LinkedIn, and Google Sheets, and record them in CRM and marketing automation platforms;

Purpose-built connectors for key marketing, sales and revenue tools like AdRoll, Gong, Showpad, Iterable, Amplitude, Salesforce, HubSpot, Shopify, NetSuite, and more; and

Streaming log data for error handling and greater transparency into process bottlenecks.